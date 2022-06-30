© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Elvis' reminds viewers of Big Mama Thornton's blues hits, including the original 'Hound Dog'

Published June 30, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT
Dressed in a padded man's suit and straw Stetson, Big Mama Thornton grabs her harmonica as she lets loose at the Newport Jazz Festival at New York's Avery Fisher Hall, July 2, 1980 in a program devoted to the women who sing the blues. (Carlos Rene Perez/AP)
Dressed in a padded man's suit and straw Stetson, Big Mama Thornton grabs her harmonica as she lets loose at the Newport Jazz Festival at New York's Avery Fisher Hall, July 2, 1980 in a program devoted to the women who sing the blues. (Carlos Rene Perez/AP)

Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” brings back memories of all the rock and roll singer’s old hits. But one of his most famous songs — “Hound Dog” — actually belongs to blues singer Willie Mae Thornton, also known as Big Mama Thornton. The song was originally written for her and was a big hit on the rhythm and blues charts before it reached Elvis.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Maureen Mahon, author of “Black Diamond Queens: African American Women and Rock and Roll,” about how Big Mama Thornton and other Black women influenced rock and roll.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now