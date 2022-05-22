Sunday Puzzle: Just a d away

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you clues for two words. Add the letter D at the end of the answer to the first clue to get the answer to the second one.

Example: Wild hog / Get on, as a train --> BOAR/D

1. Person who saves the day / Biblical king

2. German wife / Criminal activity

3. Smile / Use a whetstone

4. Prayer ending / Alter

5. Peruse / Total up again

6. Lumbering forest animal (2 words) / Famous pirate

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener John Sieger, of Wauwatosa, Wis. Name a famous living movie star. Insert an R in the middle of the first name, and drop the last two letters of the last name. You'll get a familiar French phrase. What is it?

Challenge answer: Cate Blanchett --> carte blanche

Winner: Falguni Adams of Los Angeles, Calif.

This week's challenge: It's an easyish one and comes from Blaine Deal, who conducts a weekly blog about Will's NPR puzzles. Take the name of an island. Move its first letter two spaces later in the alphabet (so A would become C, B would become D, etc.). Reverse the result and you'll have the name of another island. What islands are these?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, May 26th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

