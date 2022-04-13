Lawmakers want to force drug companies to lower insulin prices

The price of the lifesaving drug insulin has tripled in the past decade, leaving millions of diabetic Americans unable to afford regular doses.

This week, four lawmakers, including Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, introduced a new policy plan to get drug companies to lower their insulin prices.

This comes after the House passed a bipartisan bill in March to cap the cost of insulin to $35 dollars a month.

We get the latest from Rachel Cohrs, Washington correspondent for STAT, the health and medicine publication.

