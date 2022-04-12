Worth Repeating: A Night of Pearls!

Hosted by Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson

Accompanied by Pianist: Jaime Ramirez

Storytellers

Our first storyteller is Isabel Brown!

Our Second Storyteller is Kim Wells!

Our third storyteller is Joaquin Abrego!

Our fourth storyteller is Edward Hernandez!

INTERMISSION by Vocab Sanderson & Jaime Ramirez

Our 5th storyteller is Carter Anderson!

Our sixth storyteller is Kat Ramzinski!

Our last and seventh storyteller is Clay Utley!

Thank you for joining us for Worth Repeating Pearls!

Please join us for the LAST Episode of the Series, Now What on May 17th!