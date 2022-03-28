More electric vehicles are on the road, but charging isn't easy to come by

Early adopters of electric vehicles say finding places to charge them can be a challenge, especially in urban areas. The federal government plans to spend $7.5 billion on electric charging stations but mostly along highways.

