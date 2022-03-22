Jeremy and the Porta-potty of Destiny

At the age of twenty-five Jeremy Jones found himself halfway through his army service and less than sure about what he wanted to do with his life. Weeks before a training exercise he found this quote from Henry David Thoreau,” Go confidently in the direction of your dreams! Live the life you've imagined." It was in the swamps of Louisiana, in a row of Porta-potties, where Jeremy reflected on this phrase, later writing it on the wall in between varied appendages.

Honest, thoughtful, and full of exploration, Jeremy shares how he went from searching for a purpose, to re-imagining a life of his own.

This episode of Worth Repeating, Quitters, was recorded live from TPR headquarters in the Malú & Carlos Alvarez Theater & Studio.

