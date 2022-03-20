Sunday Puzzle: Put your tie on
On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase whose first syllable is "tie" — in any spelling.
Ex. Very small --> Tiny
1. Neat
2. Violent storm in the western Pacific
3. Disease that causes a high fever
4. Method of giving in the Mormon Church
5. Pre-Olympian god, in Greek myth
6. Hobbes, in "Calvin & Hobbes"
7. President between Harrison and Polk
8. Heavyweight champ Mike
9. New Testament book before Philemon
10. Passenger ship that sank in 1912
11. Popular pain reliever
12. Capital of Taiwan
13. Its capital is Bangkok
14. Fort in the American Revolution
15. River of Rome
16. Hippie t-shirt technique
17. Korean martial art
Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Tyler Hinman, of San Francisco. He's the reigning champion of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament, which is coming up again on April 1-3. Think of two four-letter words that complete the phrase "___ in the ___." Move the first letter of the second word to the start of the first word. You'll get two synonyms. What are they?
Challenge answer: Hole in the wall --> Whole, All
Winner: Daniel Stutzman of Harrisburg, Pa.
This week's challenge: This week's challenge is based on an idea by listener Jeff Lande, of Minneapolis. If a BOY is 5,839, and a COW is 6,874, how much is a FISH?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, March 24, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.
