Gas prices are up following calls by some U.S. politicians for an embargo on Russian oil

Sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have so far exempted oil and gas exports. But the prospect of more turmoil in global energy markets is raising questions about the future of energy and climate policy around the world.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Erin Sikorsky, director of the Center for Climate and Security.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.