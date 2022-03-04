© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPAC 88.3 FM and KSTX 89.1 FM are currently off-air due to lost connection at our main transmitter site. Engineering is working now to resolve the issue. Internet streaming online and on the TPR app is unaffected.

Tags

All Things Considered
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Ashish Valentine
Ashish Valentine joined NPR as its second-ever Reflect America fellow and is now a production assistant at All Things Considered. As well as producing the daily show and sometimes reporting stories himself, his job is to help the network's coverage better represent the perspectives of marginalized communities.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon