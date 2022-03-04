KPAC 88.3 FM and KSTX 89.1 FM are currently off-air due to lost connection at our main transmitter site. Engineering is working now to resolve the issue. Internet streaming online and on the TPR app is unaffected.
One Russian anti-war protester on why she's risking arrest to speak out
Ashish Valentine joined NPR as its second-ever Reflect America fellow and is now a production assistant at All Things Considered. As well as producing the daily show and sometimes reporting stories himself, his job is to help the network's coverage better represent the perspectives of marginalized communities.