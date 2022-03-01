Ordinary Russians feel economic pressure from sanctions, Russian ruble plummeting

The Western economic siege of sanctions against Russia has dropped the ruble by almost 30% against the U.S. dollar. The measures are meant to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table, but the sanctions are hitting ordinary Russians too.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Charles Maynes, NPR correspondent in Moscow, about the view there.

