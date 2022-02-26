© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Due to inclement weather, the following stations are operating at lower than normal power due to icing on our antenna systems. KVHL 91.7 - Llano, KSTX 89.1 - San Antonio, KPAC 88.3 - San Antonio, KTXI 90.1 - Hill Country.

Ukrainian troops battle Russian troops to keep hold of Kyiv

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published February 26, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST

The Ukrainian president releases another defiant video as Russian troops battle to take over Kyiv.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

Weekend Edition
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley