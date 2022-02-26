Due to inclement weather, the following stations are operating at lower than normal power due to icing on our antenna systems. KVHL 91.7 - Llano, KSTX 89.1 - San Antonio, KPAC 88.3 - San Antonio, KTXI 90.1 - Hill Country.
Russia vetoes U.N. Security Council resolution denouncing Ukraine invasion
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.