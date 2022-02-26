© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Emily Wells considers the AIDS crisis and climate change in her 'Regards to the End'

By Scott Simon
Published February 26, 2022 at 8:12 AM CST

Scott Simon talks to musician Emily Wells about her new album, "Regards to the End," which reflects on how lessons learned from the AIDS crisis can be applied to the climate crisis.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
