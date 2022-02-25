© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a 'dark day,' European leaders say

By Rachel Martin,
Rob Schmitz
Published February 25, 2022 at 4:14 AM CST

Europe is facing a new reality: war on its doorstep. Europeans leaders call Russia's attack a blatant violation of international law, and they say a new set of sanctions are the harshest ever imposed.

