Retired Adm. James Stavridis says Russia faces 'an enormous challenge' in occupying Ukraine

Published February 25, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST
Ukrainian soldiers take position on a bridge inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Ukrainian soldiers take position on a bridge inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with retired Adm. James Stavridis, managing director of The Carlyle Group, and former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the prospect of negotiations between the two countries.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now