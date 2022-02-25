Due to inclement weather, the following stations are operating at lower than normal power due to icing on our antenna systems. KVHL 91.7 - Llano, KSTX 89.1 - San Antonio, KPAC 88.3 - San Antonio, KTXI 90.1 - Hill Country.
Retired Adm. James Stavridis says Russia faces 'an enormous challenge' in occupying Ukraine
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with retired Adm. James Stavridis, managing director of The Carlyle Group, and former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the prospect of negotiations between the two countries.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
