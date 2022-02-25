Due to inclement weather, the following stations are operating at lower than normal power due to icing on our antenna systems. KVHL 91.7 - Llano, KSTX 89.1 - San Antonio, KPAC 88.3 - San Antonio, KTXI 90.1 - Hill Country.
If Russia's invasion of Ukraine feels familiar, look to Broadway in the 60s
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.