Singer-songwriter Mitski brings surging energy and emotions to 'Laurel Hell'

Fresh Air | By Ken Tucker
Published February 24, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST

Mitski claims new ground on her sixth album, spreading herself across different kinds of pop music with each new song. The result is more varied than anything she's created thus far.

Ken Tucker
