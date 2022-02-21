MLB lockout deadlines loom as baseball season approaches

With the Winter Olympics wrapped up, many sports fans are turning their attention to the next big sports season — baseball.

But the big question is whether the season will happen, at least on time. An owner-initiated lockout has created the first work stoppage of professional baseball since the 1994-95 strike.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with Chelsea Janes, national baseball writer for The Washington Post, to get the odds on whether Opening Day will happen on March 31.

