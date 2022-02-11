Tensions over the hijab shuts down schools in southern India

A battle over Muslim headscarves, or the hijab, has closed down schools and colleges in southern India. Some are scheduled to reopen on Monday.

Protests turned violent in the state of Karnataka after some high school students were not allowed to wear their headscarves in the classroom.

We get the latest from NPR’s India correspondent Lauren Frayer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.