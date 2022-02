Peloton has laid off 20% of its workforce and lost more than $400 million in its most recent quarter.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about how Peleton fell from its pandemic pedestal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.