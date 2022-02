Older musicians like Bob Dylan are selling their music catalogs for hundreds of millions of dollars. According to one analysis by a music analytics firm, 70% of the U.S. music market comes from songs at least two years old, with much of it decades old.

Host Peter O’Dowd digs into this with music writer Ted Gioia.

