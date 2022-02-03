© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPAC, KSTX, KTPD, KTXI, KVHL and KTPR are operating at reduced power to prevent potential ice storm damage to their antennas.

The head of the Islamic State Militant Group is dead. Here's what that means for ISIS

By Ari Shapiro,
Alejandra Marquez JanseCourtney Dorning
Published February 3, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Charles Lister of the Middle East Institute about what the U.S. strike in Syria Wednesday night means for the future of ISIS.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
See stories by Courtney Dorning