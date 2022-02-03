© 2020 Texas Public Radio
7 years later, parents of missing Ayotzinapa students are still searching for answers

By Tamara Keith,
Ayen BiorChristopher Intagliata
Published February 3, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST

NPR's Tamara Keith talks with Reveal reporter Anayansi Diaz-Cortes about the podcast After Ayotzinapa. The show digs into the 2014 disappearance of a group of young men at a rural Mexican college.

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
Ayen Bior
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.