San Francisco eases indoor mask mandate for some

For at least the next two weeks, everyone in California must wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status as a COVID-19 safety measure.

But in San Francisco, the rules are a bit different. Starting Tuesday, if you’re fully vaccinated and boosted, you do not have to wear a mask anymore in the city in certain places such as the office, the gym or in the classroom.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks with KQED health reporter Lesley McClurg.

