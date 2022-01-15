All hostages rescued, suspect dead after Colleyville synagogue standoff

The man who held people hostage at a Colleyville synagogue Saturday is dead following an hours-long standoff, authorities said. All hostages are safe and do not require medical attention.

Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller says Saturday's operation was “a success” thanks to partnerships with local, state and federal agencies. He says at least 200 law enforcement personnel were on the scene.

Miller says police got information Saturday morning that a gunman had entered Congregation Beth Israel

and taken four people hostage. Officials have not released the man's identity.

There is no indication of an ongoing threat, and investigators continue to look into the motive behind the day's events, said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno, who spoke at a press conference Saturday night.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shared news that the hostages were safe from his personal Twitter account Saturday night just minutes after loud bangs were reported at the scene.

While investigators did not immediately identify the suspect or a motive, some authorities told the Associated Press that the man demanded the release of a Pakistani woman convicted of attempting to kill U.S. soldiers.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., a Shabbat service began. The service was livestreamed on Facebook for thousands of viewers. The stream did not feature people on screen but viewers later reported they heard a man interrupting the service and speaking loudly and angrily.

When the livestream ended abruptly around 11 or 11:30 a.m., Colleyville police were called to the scene, followed soon after by SWAT teams. Just after 11:30 a.m., police said they had commenced a SWAT operation.

Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson told the Dallas Morning News negotiators made contact with a suspect in the building, and two law enforcement officials, speaking anonymously, told the Associated Press they believed four hostages were inside, including the rabbi.

KERA's Bill Zeeble told NPR on Saturday afternoon that it was not immediately clear what the man wanted.

But other news outlets, including the Associated Press, explored the possibility that the man was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted in 2010 for attempting to kill U.S. Army officers during an interrogation in Afghanistan two years earlier.

Siddiqui, who holds degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a doctorate from Brandeis University, was sentenced to 86 years in federal prison in Texas.

In 2014, journalist Shane Harris spoke to NPR about Siddiqui. He explained that her prosecution and imprisonment made her a celebrity to the Taliban, the Islamic State and to Islamic groups focused on criminal justice.

Harris noted that Siddiqui's case has been referenced in other well-publicized incidents, including the beheading of James Foley and negotiations over the release of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl. The Associated Press added that in 2018, prosecutors alleged an Ohio man planned to fly to Texas to break Siddiqui out of prison. Instead, he was convicted and sentenced to his own 22-year prison term.

On Saturday, the Houston chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, and a group called the Free Dr. Aafia Movement issued a joint statement that condemned in the Colleyville incident and demanded the suspect surrender himself to authorities.

"We want the hostage-taker to know that Dr. Aafia Siddiqui and her family strongly condemn this act and do not stand by you," the statement said. "Dr. Aafia’s family has always stood firm in advocating for the release of their sister from incarceration by legal and non-violent means only."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said Saturday afternoon that the Dallas Police Department deployed additional patrols to area synagogues. "Police are working with the Jewish Federation and our local, state, and federal partners to monitor any concerns or threats based on the situation in Colleyville," Johnson said on Twitter.

On Saturday evening, Johnson's Anti-Hate Advisory Council also issued a statement that called "upon people of all faiths to come together and work to unite our country. Our support goes out to the Colleyville community and the entire North Texas Jewish community."

TPR's Fernando Ortiz Jr. contributed to this report.