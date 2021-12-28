The state of global journalism today and beyond

The Nobel Committee awarded its prize this fall to working journalists for the first time since 1935. Maria Ressa, founder of online news platform The Rappler, is facing trumped-up charges from the Philippines government that could lead to 100 years in jail.

But to help others in similar situations, she’s teamed up to create the International Fund For Public Interest Media with Mark Thompson.

Thompson is co-chair of the fund, former chief executive of the New York Times Company, and former director-general of the BBC. He joins host Peter O’Dowd to discuss the state of global journalism.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

