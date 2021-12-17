A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. What's better than eating a gingerbread house? Try living in one. A Utah woman transformed her home into a life-sized gingerbread house - the eaves draped with gumballs, candy canes mounted over the front door. Virginia Hoffman, an interior designer, and her husband, an artist, started the tradition in 2019. Unfortunately, none of her decorations are actually edible. I got a pair of rambunctious grandsons that lived near there. If I don't call and warn them, they will eat the house. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.