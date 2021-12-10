© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTPR 89.9, KVHL 91.7, and KTXI 90.1 FM are on low power this weekend due to the possibility of freezing temperatures.

What's next for abortion rights as SCOTUS allows Texas law to remain, says providers can sue state

Published December 10, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST
The Supreme Court in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
The Supreme Court in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that Texas abortion providers can sue the state over its ban on abortion. The justices however have allowed the Texas law to remain in place.

We get analysis from Dahlia Lithwick, who writes about the courts and the law for Slate and hosts the podcast “Amicus.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now