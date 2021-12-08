Far-right French political candidate Eric Zemmour gains momentum, sparks alarm

France’s President Emmanuel Macron hasn’t announced whether he’ll throw his beret into the ring for a second term, but the slate of candidates for the April election is growing, with far-right newcomer Eric Zemmour gaining momentum and causing alarm.

Last weekend, the 63-year-old’s first rally drew an estimated 10,000 people, including hundreds of counter-demonstrators. The event was marred by both an attack on Zemmour and violence against his opponents, who were chanting anti-racist slogans.

So who is Zemmour and what could he mean for the election? Host Scott Tong talks to NPR correspondent Eleanor Beardsley in Paris.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

