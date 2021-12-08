© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Advocates push for more when it comes to the Democrats' drug pricing plan

Published December 8, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST

President Biden has been busy this week promoting the Democrats’ new drug pricing plan that will help some people with diabetes pay for their insulin.

But some drug pricing advocates say the president’s plans don’t go far enough and they’re pushing for last-minute changes.

Nicholas Florko, Washington correspondent with our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication, explains.

