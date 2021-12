Capital One announced last week it will get rid of overdraft fees for its customers, making it the largest bank to do so.

Earlier this year, Ally Bank also announced plans to nix overdraft fees, and other banks could follow suit.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.