Listen live: Supreme Court hears arguments in a landmark abortion case

Listen live on the NPR One app or on Texas Public Radio News stations as the Supreme Court hears opening arguments in a case that will test whether states can ban access to abortions before fetal viability.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization challenges a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks. Fetal viability is typically between 22 and 24 weeks.

This case is considered the most serious threat to the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, in which the Supreme Court ruled a person had the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy until a fetus can survive outside the womb, at six months.

