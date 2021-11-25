© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTPD 89.3 FM in Del Rio is currently on low power.

Trauma and healing after guilty verdicts in Ahmaud Arbery case

Published November 25, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST

The families of murdered Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery and the white defendants tried for his killing listened on Wednesday as a judge pronounced the verdict guilty 23 times.

The decision brought relief — and closure — to many. It was a triggering case closely watched by the Black community, which has spent years protesting incidents of brutality, both at the hands of police and so-called vigilantes.

As Democratic National Committee Caucus Chair Virgie Rollins said in a statement on Wednesday: “The grief that courses through the Black community each time another senseless act of violence is committed is far too familiar.”

Here & Now brings in Minneapolis-based therapist and trauma expert Resmaa Menakem, who talks about justice, healing and coping with trauma in an already-traumatized community.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now