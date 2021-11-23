© 2020 Texas Public Radio
HBO's legacy and future as streaming services prevail

Published November 23, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST

HBO and chill? It doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but there was a time when HBO considered buying the streaming juggernaut Netflix when it was valued at just $1 billion. That’s a paltry sum compared to their worth today of $300 billion.

Peter Kafka of Vox and ReCode reflects on each company’s legacy and future with host Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

