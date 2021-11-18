Drug overdose deaths hit record high during pandemic, CDC report shows

A new report from researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more than 100,000 people died in the U.S. from drug overdoses between April 2020 and April 2021.

As the country is still wrapped in another public health crisis, experts are fighting for stronger policy.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Dr. Andrew Kolodny, the medical director of opioid policy research at the Heller School for Social Policy and Management.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

