'Fortnite' accidentally gives rare virtual award to undeserving players

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. The axe of champions is one of the rarest virtual items in the video game "Fortnite." The gold-plated axe is reserved for the best team in a given region. Only 21 of them exist. Think of it as a virtual championship trophy. Well, yesterday "Fortnite" accidentally gave the item away to thousands. Unfortunately, for those players, "Fortnite" also took it away minutes later when the game designers realized their mistake. But for a few minutes of undeserved glory, it was worth it.