Automakers, airlines and governments make new pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Published November 10, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST

At least six major automakers and 30 national governments vowed to phase out sales of new gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles by 2040. Major U.S. airlines also made new commitments to shift to sustainable aviation fuel at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan breaks this down for us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

