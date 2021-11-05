Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on what he hopes to see at COP26

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez about the role of cities in fighting climate change and what he and other mayors hope to see at COP26.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis. WBUR is one of 400+ news organizations that have committed to a week of heightened coverage around the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Check out all our coverage here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

