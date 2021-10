The Cuban government is accusing the U.S. of financing and directing Cubans to take to the streets in nationwide protests planned for Nov. 15.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Lillian Guerra, a professor of Cuban and Caribbean history at the University of Florida, about life in Cuba right now.

