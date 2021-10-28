'Hellish repetition' makes the 19th-century opera 'Orpheus In The Underworld' fun — and scary

Here & Now music opinionator Fran Hoepfner joins host Scott Tong to talk about why the 19th-century French comic opera “Orpheus in the Underworld” and its famous can-can music is perfect music for Halloween 2021.

