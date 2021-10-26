Atmospheric river in Northern California brings record-breaking rainfall

An atmospheric river hit northern California, bringing heavy rain, flooding and power outages.

Sacramento got a record-breaking 5 inches of rain on a single day on Sunday. This comes following 212 consecutive days without rain, another record.

Steve Milne, anchor and reporter at Capital Public Radio in Sacramento, has the latest.

