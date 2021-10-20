Research suggests disparities decrease when Black women are screened for breast cancer earlier

For years, Black women have died from breast cancer at higher rates than white women. They also die earlier in life. That led one oncologist at the University of Michigan to wonder if Black women should get screened sooner.

Angus Chen, a reporter for our partners at STAT, explains the benefits and potential harms of this notion.

