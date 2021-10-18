TV and film crew strike averted as union reaches tentative contract deal

The union representing crew workers on TV and film sets has reached a deal with Hollywood studios on a new contract, averting a major strike.

Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees or IATSE had been demanding better working conditions and a bigger share of profits from an industry that has boomed during the pandemic.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley gets the latest from Anousha Sakoui, an entertainment reporter with the Los Angeles Times who has been covering this story.

