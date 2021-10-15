Former Boeing pilot indicted in connection to 737 MAX crashes

On Thursday, a federal grand jury in Texas indicted former Boeing pilot Mark Forkner in a probe of the 737 MAX crashes. Prosecutors are alleging that Forkner lied to federal regulators about the automated system that caused the crashes in 2018 and 2019.

Andrew Tangel, aviation reporter for the Wall Street Journal, tells us more.

