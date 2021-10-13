California becomes first state to allow children to put parents on their health insurance plans

Host Tonya Mosley hears from California Assemblymember Miguel Santiago about his recently-passed bill to allow some parents to be covered under their adult childrens’ health insurance plans, many of whom are people living in the U.S. illegally and are shut out of most health care coverage.

The Los Angeles-based assemblymember also speaks about the broader implications nationwide.

