Pediatric diabetes surges in Mississippi since the pandemic began

There’s been an increase in pediatric diabetes diagnoses across the country, and the COVID-19 pandemic may be to blame. Youth hospitalizations have doubled for type 2 diabetes compared to before the pandemic began.

In Mississippi, the rate of adult type 2 diabetes is one of the highest in the country. Dr. Jessica Lilley, a pediatric endocrinologist at the Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine, has seen a surge in pediatric diabetes cases, and she talks to host Tonya Mosley about the problem.

