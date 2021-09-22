NYC Sues Jail Officers' Union Over Mass Absenteeism At Rikers Island Jail

New York City has sued a union representing correctional officers over mass absenteeism at Rikers Island Jail, which the city says has contributed to a worsening crisis at the jail.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jonathan Lippman, former chief judge of New York and chair of the commission on closing Rikers, about the jail.

