Rural Afghanistan Sees A Kind Of Peace In The Taliban Takeover

Published September 21, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has been met with indifference and even welcome in rural parts of the country, where their presence means peace and safety from U.S. drone strikes and Afghan government raids.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Yaroslav Trofimov, chief foreign correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, about his conversations with rural Afghans.

