Fannie Mae Will Now Allow Rent Payments To Be Considered In Mortgage Applications
Starting Saturday, bank loan company Fannie Mae will allow rent payments to be considered in mortgage applications.
Rent payments haven’t been a factor when it comes to qualifying for a mortgage for a long time, making this a major change with huge benefits for prospective homebuyers.
Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley talks with Mike Regan, senior editor of Bloomberg News.
