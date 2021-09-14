How 9/11 Changed Flying As We Knew It

On September 14, 2001, flights resumed for the first time in the U.S. a few days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

It marked the moment that flying as we knew it changed forever: the way pilots and crews are trained, the way passengers are screened, the cost and amenities of flights, etc.

Host Tonya Mosley reflects on the changes 20 years later with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

